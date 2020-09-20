After UFC fighter Colby Covington offered a brutal assessment of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, the son of rapper Ice Cube offered his own withering assessment of Covington.

Covington took issue with James and other athletes trying to further social justice issues and specifically referred to James as a “spineless coward.”

That outburst led O’Shea Jackson Jr. to deliver a series of tweets that clearly indicated his anger toward Covington.

Fuck you Colby Covington. Vote for who you wanna vote for. Praise who you wanna praise. That part don’t matter to me. When I hear you say “these woke athletes”. It tells me “Black athletes” or “athletes who care about the advancement of black people in this country”. Unnecessary https://t.co/SOFbl4DAMd — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

And he may be trolling. This may be “what he does”. And that’s fine, but keep that heel shit in yo sport. I hope you see it Lebron and I hope it pushes you to win the championship and put your face EEEEEVVVEERRRYYYWWWWHHHHEEERRRREEEE!!!! Remind him everyday. Maybe he can wake up https://t.co/hxi8jPAh9k — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

Matter of fact. Maybe Lebron can build another school to teach that moron covington somethin. — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

Lmao “akthletes?” Lmfao https://t.co/SOFbl4DAMd — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

It’s unclear whether or not James is even aware of Covington’s attacks against him, but even if he is, he’s likely to dismiss them as coming from someone he doesn’t even know.

That’s the approach James has often taken when attacked in the media, but it’s even more likely in this case since he’s getting ready to play Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

That contest will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST, with Jackson likely to be an avid viewer. Much less likely is that Covington will be watching.