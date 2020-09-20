   Ice Cube's Son Destroys UFC's Colby Covington After 'Spineless Coward' LeBron James Diss - Lakers Daily
After UFC fighter Colby Covington offered a brutal assessment of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, the son of rapper Ice Cube offered his own withering assessment of Covington.

Covington took issue with James and other athletes trying to further social justice issues and specifically referred to James as a “spineless coward.”

That outburst led O’Shea Jackson Jr. to deliver a series of tweets that clearly indicated his anger toward Covington.

It’s unclear whether or not James is even aware of Covington’s attacks against him, but even if he is, he’s likely to dismiss them as coming from someone he doesn’t even know.

That’s the approach James has often taken when attacked in the media, but it’s even more likely in this case since he’s getting ready to play Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

That contest will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST, with Jackson likely to be an avid viewer. Much less likely is that Covington will be watching.