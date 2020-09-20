In recent years, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been perhaps the most politically active athlete in the nation, as he’s repeatedly taken a stand on racial and social issues.

However, there have been some, such as UFC fighter Colby Covington, who don’t appreciate James’ efforts to advance progressive causes.

Athletes such as James and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick have drawn some criticisms from conservatives and libertarians for their social activism.

There is a feeling from people of the right side of the political spectrum that people such as James should stick to sports and stay out of politics.

Not too long ago, Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham criticized James and said that he should “shut up and dribble.”

However, there’s no doubt that James has put tons of effort into what he believes in.

More recently, he’s been working to combat voter suppression as the 2020 presidential election nears.