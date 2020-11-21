Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems to be a happy man.

On Friday, he reacted to his team fortifying its roster by acquiring guard Dennis Schroder and big man Montrezl Harrell.

Schroder was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in return for swingman Danny Green and the 28th overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft.

The German native gives the Purple and Gold a legitimate third scoring option, a ball-handling guard who has speed in the open court and someone who can reduce James’ workload.

Harrell, on the other hand, will apparently be a replacement for the departing Dwight Howard.

Harrell, who was signed away from the Los Angeles Clippers, will give the Lakers a feisty player who finishes strong in the paint, runs the floor well and attacks the boards.

Earlier today, it was also announced that the Lakers had signed veteran guard Wesley Matthews. Matthews is a fine 3-point shooter and solid defender who may be the replacement for Green.