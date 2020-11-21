   Report: Montrezl Harrell agrees to two-year deal with Lakers - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign a significant free agent, and it’s someone who’s seemingly out of left field.

The team is reportedly finalizing a deal with big man Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell is 26 years of age and has played the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

This past season, he played a pivotal role for a team that was thought to be one of the favorites to win the NBA championship.

Harrell put up 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a game while shooting 58.0 percent from the field.

At 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, Harrell would project to possibly be the Lakers’ new backup center, as well as give them more depth at the 4 spot.

His ability to rebound, run the floor and finish strong at the rim would help the Purple and Gold, as would his feistiness.