Wesley Matthews Lakers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are signing shooting guard Wesley Matthews.

Matthews, 34, started 67 games for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

The move could signal that the Lakers will not bring back guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as he is expected to have other suitors this offseason.

Matthews also could be a replacement for Danny Green, who was traded for Dennis Schroder this offseason.

Matthews is a sharpshooter, as he finished last year shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range. He is a 38.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc in his career.

The veteran averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game for the Bucks last season.