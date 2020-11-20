- Report: Details leaked on Wesley Matthew signing with Lakers
- Updated: November 20, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are signing shooting guard Wesley Matthews.
Free agent Wes Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020
Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/fYHthoXFjE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020
Matthews, 34, started 67 games for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.
The move could signal that the Lakers will not bring back guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as he is expected to have other suitors this offseason.
Matthews also could be a replacement for Danny Green, who was traded for Dennis Schroder this offseason.
Matthews is a sharpshooter, as he finished last year shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range. He is a 38.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc in his career.
The veteran averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game for the Bucks last season.