The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are signing shooting guard Wesley Matthews.

Free agent Wes Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/fYHthoXFjE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

Matthews, 34, started 67 games for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

The move could signal that the Lakers will not bring back guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as he is expected to have other suitors this offseason.

Matthews also could be a replacement for Danny Green, who was traded for Dennis Schroder this offseason.

Matthews is a sharpshooter, as he finished last year shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range. He is a 38.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc in his career.

The veteran averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game for the Bucks last season.