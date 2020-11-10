Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg has been an avid fan of the Los Angeles Lakers for decades. He has also dissed the Los Angeles Clippers at times this past season.

The rapper was shown on Instagram receiving a pair of sneakers from Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

When Leonard joined the Clippers along with fellow star Paul George last July, plenty of observers predicted that his new team would not only eclipse the Lakers but also win the NBA championship.

Instead, Leonard and company blew a 3-1 series lead in the second round of the playoffs to a less talented Denver Nuggets squad.

Now that they’re the defending champs, the Lakers may actually add to their roster, as there are rumors that they may be able to acquire a big piece such as Chris Paul or Serge Ibaka.

On the other hand, there’s a chance that the Clippers will look to break up what was considered the deepest and most talented roster in the NBA.