Report: Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay ‘loudest names’ linked to Lakers

- Updated: July 30, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t done working on their roster.
Two veterans whose names have been linked to the Lakers are Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.
Anthony, 37, has been linked to the Lakers over the course of the offseason.
The former scoring champ has been a serviceable pro on the Blazers for the last two seasons. He averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.
Furthermore, Anthony took a consistent role off the bench for the Blazers last season. He would likely do the same with the Lakers.
As for Gay, the 34-year-old has been a scoring punch for his entire career in the league. He’s played in over 1,000 games over the course of his NBA career.
The Spurs forward collected 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.