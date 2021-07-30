Lakers insider wouldn’t count out Carmelo Anthony as bench scorer for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash by acquiring superstar Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards before the 2021 NBA Draft.

One Lakers insider believes the team could make some other big moves, including picking up league legend Carmelo Anthony.

“If DeMar DeRozan wants to come home to Los Angeles for cheap, the Lakers wouldn’t have much to offer but would probably welcome him despite his poor outside shot,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “DeRozan may be a longshot, but don’t count out Carmelo Anthony as a bench scorer.”

Anthony, 37, has played on the Portland Trail Blazers for the last couple of seasons after a brief exile from the association.

The forward has been serviceable for the Blazers. He averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.

Furthermore, Anthony played in all six of the Blazers’ playoff games. The veteran collected 12.3 points and 3.2 boards in the Blazers’ first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers have been linked to Anthony this offseason. The journeyman has experience playing with Westbrook from their time together on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017-18 campaign.

In addition, Anthony and Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James are really good friends. The pair, who both came out of the 2003 NBA Draft, could look to attain a title next year.