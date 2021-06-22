Report: Lakers expected to pursue Carmelo Anthony this offseason

According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers could pursue 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony in free agency this offseason.

“NBA Analysis Network spoke to a source that stated that the Lakers are expected to pursue Anthony in free agency,” wrote Evan Massey.

With rumors swirling of a potential Kyle Kuzma trade, the Lakers could add Anthony to augment their frontcourt rotation.

Beyond that, Anthony has a very close relationship with Lakers superstar LeBron James. The two have been close for decades.

Anthony had a resurgent 2020-21 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He was a key ingredient to the team’s success and averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep. That marked the best 3-point shooting percentage of his career.

Anthony isn’t the player he used to be, but he still brings a lot to the table. Over the course of his legendary career, Anthony has averaged 23.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

While he may ideally be a part of the second unit, the addition of Anthony would make the Lakers better suited for a title run in the 2021-22 season. It will be interesting to see what the market is like for the 37-year-old.