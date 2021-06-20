Report: Kyle Kuzma could be ready to move on from Lakers, looking for ‘new start’ with ‘bigger opportunity’

NBA insider Marc J. Spears is indicating that Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma may ask to be dealt elsewhere because of his diminished role with the team.

Kyle Kuzma could be looking for a bigger role elsewhere, per @MarcJSpears "[Kyle Kuzma] has been in this LA bubble, he's behind LeBron, I think he's ready for a new start with a bigger opportunity"

(h/t @NBATheJump ) pic.twitter.com/M7ixAsbOh2 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 20, 2021

Kuzma has played four seasons with the Lakers but has seen his role get smaller in the past two years due to the dual presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Despite having battled injuries this season, James’ and Davis’ on-court production is still high, a situation that means Kuzma’s role will remain smaller in comparison

Kuzma turns 26 next month, and while he’s happy with the success the Lakers have achieved because of James and Davis, he’s obviously seeking to make an impact of his own in the near future.

Starting 32 of the 68 games he played in this season, Kuzma averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Those scoring numbers are similar to last season’s and remain decidedly below his career-high scoring average of 18.7 points per game during the 2018-19 season.

Rumors have surfaced that Kuzma could be dealt in part to ease the Lakers’ salary cap concerns, though there have been no solid potential destinations mentioned. However, Kuzma’s recent actions on social media will no doubt continue to fuel the rumor mill.