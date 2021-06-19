- Kyle Kuzma removes Lakers from his Instagram bio amidst rumors of potential trade
- Updated: June 19, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma appears to have removed the team’s name from his Instagram bio amidst recent rumors that he could be traded this offseason.
Now Kyle Kuzma has removed “@Lakers” from his IG bio 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/YslPfPfVhD
— The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 18, 2021
Kuzma is under contract through the 2023-24 season, but there has been a great deal of speculation lately regarding a potential trade involving him.
Kuzma hasn’t lived up to expectations of late.
He had a decent 2020-21 regular season, averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, but he was a major disappointment in the playoffs. The 25-year-old averaged just 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the Lakers’ first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns.
For his career, Kuzma averages 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Kuzma’s young age likely will warrant a decent market for the former first-round pick, but it’s likely safe to assume that his value has taken a hit.
Whether his Instagram bio update means anything substantial is unclear at this point, but perhaps some news will leak in the coming weeks.