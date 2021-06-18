- NBA insider says Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ‘looks like he’s on his way out’
- Report: Netflix to release workplace comedy series inspired by Lakers front office
- Robert Horry comes to LeBron James’ defense after he rips apart NBA for starting season too early
- Report: Jason Kidd ‘excited’ about potentially being in the mix for Orlando Magic head coaching job
- Report: Lakers expected to kick the tires on Kyle Lowry this offseason
- Jae Crowder explains why he wanted to guard ‘greatest player in our league’ in LeBron James during playoffs
- NBA claps back at LeBron’s heated rant about slew of injuries due to rushed 2020-21 season
- Draymond Green praises ‘Washed King’ LeBron James for earning slot on All-NBA Second Team
- LeBron James offers sincere message to Kawhi Leonard after news that he could have suffered ACL injury
- LeBron James goes on heated rant destroying NBA amidst slew of injuries to stars this season
NBA insider says Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ‘looks like he’s on his way out’
-
- Updated: June 18, 2021
In the opinion of NBA insider Marc J. Spears, it appears likely that Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will be dealt during the offseason.
"If I'm the Lakers, I'd go after Kemba Walker. Kuzma looks like he's on his way out."
– @MarcJSpears
(Via @NBATheJump ) pic.twitter.com/gG3WT60xHa
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 18, 2021
The 25-year-old Kuzma has played all four of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, but will start making much more money than the Lakers were paying him for the 2020-21 season and has been rumored to be a trade option.
Last December, Kuzma signed a contract extension that’s set to pay him $13 million for each of the next three seasons, with the 2023-24 season being a player option.
While Kuzma plays up front, the Lakers are trying to bolster their backcourt as they adjust their roster for next season. Rumors about a possible acquisition of Kemba Walker may still be a consideration despite his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Paying for Walker’s massive contract over the next two seasons will require some payroll adjustments since Walker is set to earn $36 million next season and has a player option for $37.7 million for the 2022-23 campaign.