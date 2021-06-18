NBA insider says Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ‘looks like he’s on his way out’

In the opinion of NBA insider Marc J. Spears, it appears likely that Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will be dealt during the offseason.

"If I'm the Lakers, I'd go after Kemba Walker. Kuzma looks like he's on his way out." – @MarcJSpears

(Via @NBATheJump ) pic.twitter.com/gG3WT60xHa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 18, 2021

The 25-year-old Kuzma has played all four of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, but will start making much more money than the Lakers were paying him for the 2020-21 season and has been rumored to be a trade option.

Last December, Kuzma signed a contract extension that’s set to pay him $13 million for each of the next three seasons, with the 2023-24 season being a player option.

While Kuzma plays up front, the Lakers are trying to bolster their backcourt as they adjust their roster for next season. Rumors about a possible acquisition of Kemba Walker may still be a consideration despite his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Paying for Walker’s massive contract over the next two seasons will require some payroll adjustments since Walker is set to earn $36 million next season and has a player option for $37.7 million for the 2022-23 campaign.