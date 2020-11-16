Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has reportedly declined his player option for the upcoming season and will consider offers from other teams during the free agency period.

Lakers starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his 2020-21 player option and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. He’s expected to have several suitors at start of free agency — and teams are under impression he’s open to offers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

The 27-year-old Caldwell-Pope was set to earn $8.49 million for the 2020-21 campaign, the final season of the two-year deal he agreed to with the Lakers in July 2019.

In three seasons with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game during the regular season.

During the past two seasons, Caldwell-Pope has primarily come off the bench for the Lakers, but he started all 21 of the team’s postseason games this past season. In that role, he played an effective role as the Lakers won their first NBA title since 2010.

Caldwell-Pope was originally drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft and spent four seasons with the team before signing with the Lakers in 2017.

Exactly how much Caldwell-Pope will be asking for is unknown, though he’s likely looking for a multi-year deal at a higher rate of pay.

Whether or not the Lakers choose to meet Caldwell-Pope’s price or are outbid by other potential suitors is something that will be determined in the weeks ahead.