LeBron James blesses Devin Booker with ultimate gift after Lakers lose series to Suns 4-2

The Los Angeles Lakers’ bid for back-to-back NBA championships ended with a thud on Thursday, but it didn’t prevent LeBron James from exchanging pleasantries with another star.

After his team was eliminated in six games by the Phoenix Suns, James gave Suns star Devin Booker a signed jersey.

The Lakers began the season as the favorites in the minds of many to win it all again, but injuries derailed their chances.

First came a calf strain and bout with Achilles tendonosis that forced Anthony Davis to miss about two months. But it was perhaps James’ severe high ankle sprain in late March that truly doomed L.A.’s chances.

As a result, the team never had a chance to gel and gain confidence towards the end of the season.

The capper was Davis’ groin strain that effectively ended the series for him in Game 4.

As one of only a handful of defending champs who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the Lakers will enter the offseason with many questions.

But one thing is for sure: James will be in the Purple and Gold for at least two more seasons.