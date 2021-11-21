LeBron James promotes Bubba Wallace’s strong opinion regarding verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Race car driver Bubba Wallace recently spoke out on social media, calling out the United States justice system following the verdict in the highly publicized Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James supported Wallace’s statement through an Instagram story.

Wallace’s tweet was also included in a compilation of statements of some notable athletes posted on Instagram by Uninterrupted, a media company co-founded by James.

Many people in the NBA and whole of the sports world watched the Rittenhouse trial with high interest because the case hit close to home.

Rittenhouse had been facing several charges after shooting three men, killing two and wounding the other, during the social unrest in Kenosha, Wis. in August of last year. The teenager was recently acquitted on all counts.

James was among those who apparently tuned in to the trial. He even poked fun at Rittenhouse, saying that the 18-year-old was faking his tears while on the witness stand. Rittenhouse’s spokesperson blasted James afterwards, saying that he should focus on the Lakers instead.

The NBA icon is known for using his platform to speak up on a number of political and social issues. This has even led to backlash from several personalities who do not share his views.

James is currently playing in his 19th year in the league. He is looking to help the Lakers win the championship this season, which would give him his fifth title and the franchise its 18th.

However, L.A. is currently struggling after 17 games. It has won just eight games and ranks ninth in the Western Conference. The good news is that the Lakers still have plenty of time to turn things around.