Los Angeles County agrees to pay $2.5M settlement over leaked photos of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
- Updated: November 3, 2021
Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $2.5 million to some of the families of the victims who were involved in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
The settlement will be divided between two of the affected families. Those families’ lawyers alleged that first responders took graphic images of the crash and scene.
It does not look like the Bryant family will be receiving a portion of this settlement. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, is currently engaged in a legal battle with Los Angeles County over the photos.
The crash occurred in January of 2020, and it shook the basketball world to its core. Countless people around the globe were affected by the news of Kobe Bryant’s death, and many are still processing it.
Tragically, a total of nine people were killed in the accident. No one aboard the helicopter survived the crash.
Kobe Bryant’s legacy in the NBA has only gotten stronger since his passing. Countless players model their playing styles around that of the 18-time All-Star.
Kobe Bryant finished his playing days with an MVP award, two scoring titles and five NBA championships. All of them came with the Lakers.
When all was said and done, he retired with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from deep.
There’s no doubt that he had one of the most iconic careers of any player in his lifetime.