Report: Judge hands Vanessa Bryant major win in lawsuit over photographs of Kobe’s helicopter crash

Vanessa Bryant is in the midst of a lawsuit against Los Angeles Country over photos that surfaced showing the fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna.

Los Angeles County had been trying to force Vanessa Bryant to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as part of the lawsuit, but it sounds like she will not be required to do so.

“Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, will not have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County over leaked photos of the NBA star’s fatal helicopter crash, a judge has ruled,” wrote Jenn Selva and Susannah Cullinane of CNN.

The deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter shook the basketball world to its core and forever changed the lives of their family members.

Although the crash occurred in January of 2020, it seems like no amount of time will make the situation any less tragic. Both Kobe Bryant and his daughter were beloved people across the country and world.

Kobe Bryant made a massive impact during his time in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was a generational talent, and countless basketball players looked at him as an idol before his passing. Many still do.

The Hall of Famer finished his career with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

He racked up 18 All-Star selections, two scoring titles and an MVP award. Above all, he led the Lakers to five NBA championships, changing the organization forever.

Gianna Bryant had been on a fantastic basketball trajectory herself before tragically losing her life in the accident.