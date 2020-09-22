Vanessa Bryant reportedly is suing a Los Angeles County sheriff and his department for taking personal cellphone photos of the bodies of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna following a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year.

“According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, ‘no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification,’” according to TMZ. “The lawsuit goes onto allege the photos were the subject of conversation within the sheriff’s dept … with deputies showing their colleagues the pictures that had no investigative purpose.”

According to TMZ, the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including punitive damages.

Vanessa Bryant has not only had to deal with the tragic deaths of her husband and daughter, but also has to worry about the possibility of the photos from their deaths leaking to the public, according to TMZ.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others, passed away during the helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players ever and won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.