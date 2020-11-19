On Wednesday, guard Dennis Schroder was officially traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was given a warm welcome on social media by new superstar teammate LeBron James.

To acquire Schroder, the Lakers sent swingman Danny Green and the 28th overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both teams agreed to the deal in principle on Sunday.

Schroder can reduce a significant portion of James’ workload. The German native has great speed in the open court that allows him to push the pace, and he’s a legitimate scoring threat.

Schroder can also hit the open man, knock down 3-pointers and play effective defense.

He will give the Lakers a legitimate third scoring option as well as a second player who can run their vaunted fast break along with James.

Green’s departure has created an immediate need for a 3-and-D wing player. The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in signing free agent Wesley Matthews in order to fill that need.