The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash on Sunday when it was reported that they had agreed in principle on a deal to acquire guard Dennis Schroder.

The deal reportedly includes the Lakers’ No. 28 overall pick and veteran Danny Green. Now, it looks like the Lakers are already working on acquiring a 3-and-D type wing to replace Green in the rotation.

More on how the Lakers' roster shapes up for their forthcoming title defense: League sources say they have interest in trying to sign Wesley Matthews away from Milwaukee to replace Green — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2020

Wesley Matthews would be a fantastic addition to the Lakers roster.

Last season, he averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

While he does not have the championship pedigree that Green boasts, he’s a solid player who can contribute on both ends of the court.

With the report of the Schroder trade and the report of the Lakers’ expected pursuit of Matthews, it is clear that the defending champion Lakers are not interested in resting on their laurels.

Clearly, they are looking for multiple ways to improve their roster.

Whether or not that means any other moves are in the cards remains to be seen.