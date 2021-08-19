LeBron James’ blunt reaction to receiving zero votes in poll for best player in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to clap back against a recent poll conducted by NBA executives and scouts.

In the poll, James didn’t receive any votes to be considered the best player in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant received all of the votes in the poll.

It looks like James just got some added motivation for the 2021-22 campaign. He was presumably already fired up about the upcoming season after the Lakers’ early exit from the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He now has even more of an incentive to prove that he’s still an elite player.

In the 2020-21 season, James was great when he was healthy. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 23.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Health and fatigue were major issues for James at times, and he’s certainly hoping that those concerns will subside for the upcoming season.

The Lakers are looking to claim their second NBA title in a span of three years, and they have the roster to do it.