   Marc Gasol's unsettling remarks after being replaced by Andre Drummond in Lakers starting lineup
Marc Gasol’s unsettling remarks after being replaced by Andre Drummond in Lakers starting lineup

Marc Gasol Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol has had a tough couple weeks with getting COVID-19, being ousted in the starting lineup by  newcomer Andre Drummond and struggling to find playing time.

Following the Lakers’ game on Friday, Gasol shared his thoughts on all the transitions and tension in the last few weeks.

Gasol, 36, is in his first season in Los Angeles. The Lakers signed the 2019 champion in the offseason with eager expectations.

However, the big man hasn’t lived up to the hype. Coming into Friday’s contest, Gasol was putting up a career-low 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season.

Some people around the league believe the Lakers and Gasol could come to a buyout agreement. The veteran showed his value on Friday with five points, nine rebounds and six assists in a huge 115-94 win over the Sacramento Kings.

While Drummond was welcomed with grand recruitment and joy by the Lakers, he didn’t quite make the debut he wanted to.

In fact, the two-time All-Star got hurt in his team debut against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Drummond isn’t expected to miss much time due to the foot injury, though.

The Lakers remain without superstar LeBron James and Anthony Davis.