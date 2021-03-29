- Andre Drummond reveals how hard LeBron James and Anthony Davis recruited him to come to Lakers
Andre Drummond reveals how hard LeBron James and Anthony Davis recruited him to come to Lakers
- Updated: March 29, 2021
In Andre Drummond’s first press conference as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, he fielded a question about how much stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis recruited him to join L.A.
Ultimately, his answer was quite neutral, and fans will have to read between the lines to try to get to the truth.
Drummond smiled when asked how much LeBron and AD recruited him, and then answered "I made my decision based off of what was best for me, not based off of what anybody told me."
— Buyout Market Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 29, 2021
Surely, the three stars had some conversations leading up to Drummond’s decision to sign with the Lakers. After all, there have been reports in the recent past that pointed to James’ and Davis’ attempts at recruiting talented players to come to Los Angeles.
James has been known as a team-building star for many years. It’s part of the reason why he has enjoyed so much success when it comes to winning conference and league championships.
With Drummond on board, James and Davis have certainly improved their chances of repeating as NBA champs this season.
Drummond offers another offensive option, especially in the post. Beyond that, he will contribute to what has now become an intimidating amount of defensive talent and experience for the Lakers.
Surely, the Lakers will need that defense if they want to outlast the competition in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
While Lakers fans may never know just how hardly Davis and James pushed for Drummond to join them, they will soon learn how high this team’s ceiling is now that the two-time All-Star is with the Purple and Gold.