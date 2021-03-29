- Report: Lakers TV ratings down significantly without LeBron James in lineup
- Report: Andre Drummond expected to start at center for Lakers over Marc Gasol
- Andre Drummond reveals how hard LeBron James and Anthony Davis recruited him to come to Lakers
- Andre Drummond says he’s going to wreak ‘havoc in the paint’ for Lakers and defense will be ‘really crazy’
- Andre Drummond is all smiles as he joins Lakers at practice
- NBA coach says Andre Drummond can win playoff games for Lakers on ‘size and physicality alone’
- Report: Lakers plan to pursue ‘3-and-D wing’ with their final roster spot
- Andre Drummond’s hungry 3-word message after agreeing to join Lakers
- Bronny James insinuates Nets formed superteam because they’re scared of 36-year-old LeBron
- Report: Andre Drummond intends to sign with Lakers once he clears waivers
Report: Andre Drummond expected to start at center for Lakers over Marc Gasol
-
- Updated: March 29, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Andre Drummond is expected to supersede Marc Gasol in the starting lineup.
“Drummond is expected to start over Marc Gasol, the incumbent starting center, according to league sources,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Drummond, 27, joined the Lakers after finalizing a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.
The two-time All-Star was one of the best available players in the buyout market. Big man LaMarcus Aldridge joined the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend.
Although Drummond had a divorce with the Cavaliers, he wasn’t banished from play because of his production. In fact, the center is collecting a formidable 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.
He would likely start on any team in the NBA. Drummond is ecstatic to play on the Lakers, especially alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
As for Gasol, the 36-year-old has a looked a step too slow this season.
The three-time All-Star is putting up a career-low 4.8 points and 3.9 boards per game this season. He’s started in 38 games for the Lakers.