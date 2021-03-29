Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Andre Drummond is expected to supersede Marc Gasol in the starting lineup.

“Drummond is expected to start over Marc Gasol, the incumbent starting center, according to league sources,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Drummond, 27, joined the Lakers after finalizing a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

The two-time All-Star was one of the best available players in the buyout market. Big man LaMarcus Aldridge joined the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend.

Although Drummond had a divorce with the Cavaliers, he wasn’t banished from play because of his production. In fact, the center is collecting a formidable 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

He would likely start on any team in the NBA. Drummond is ecstatic to play on the Lakers, especially alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As for Gasol, the 36-year-old has a looked a step too slow this season.

The three-time All-Star is putting up a career-low 4.8 points and 3.9 boards per game this season. He’s started in 38 games for the Lakers.