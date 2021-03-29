Big man Andre Drummond is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his first public media appearance with the team, Drummond shared just how destructive he believes the Lakers can be with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis alongside him.

Andre Drummond says he hopes to “cause havoc in the paint” for the Lakers. “I think our defense is going to be really crazy when those guys come back,” he added. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 29, 2021

Drummond, 27, has never played alongside stars of the same caliber as guys like James and Davis.

Instead, Drummond spent much of the last year with the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers. He conducted a buyout with the Cavs, who hold a 17-29 record, after the trade deadline.

Now, the two-time All-Star is on a team laced with championship expectations. The veteran is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

Unfortunately, Drummond will have to wait a little while until he can share the floor with James and Davis. The dynamic duo has been sidelined due to injuries.

The Lakers hold a 30-17 record this season. They’re the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.