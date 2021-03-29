- Andre Drummond says he’s going to wreak ‘havoc in the paint’ for Lakers and defense will be ‘really crazy’
- Andre Drummond is all smiles as he joins Lakers at practice
- NBA coach says Andre Drummond can win playoff games for Lakers on ‘size and physicality alone’
- Report: Lakers plan to pursue ‘3-and-D wing’ with their final roster spot
- Andre Drummond’s hungry 3-word message after agreeing to join Lakers
- Bronny James insinuates Nets formed superteam because they’re scared of 36-year-old LeBron
- Report: Andre Drummond intends to sign with Lakers once he clears waivers
- Dennis Schroder names LeBron James as the best point guard to ever play the game
- Report: Andre Drummond still leaning towards Lakers despite Celtics putting ‘full-court press’ on signing him
- Danny Green issues message of love to Lakers organization in touching post after getting ring
Andre Drummond says he’s going to wreak ‘havoc in the paint’ for Lakers and defense will be ‘really crazy’
-
- Updated: March 29, 2021
Big man Andre Drummond is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
During his first public media appearance with the team, Drummond shared just how destructive he believes the Lakers can be with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis alongside him.
Andre Drummond says he hopes to “cause havoc in the paint” for the Lakers. “I think our defense is going to be really crazy when those guys come back,” he added.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 29, 2021
Drummond, 27, has never played alongside stars of the same caliber as guys like James and Davis.
Instead, Drummond spent much of the last year with the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers. He conducted a buyout with the Cavs, who hold a 17-29 record, after the trade deadline.
Now, the two-time All-Star is on a team laced with championship expectations. The veteran is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.
Unfortunately, Drummond will have to wait a little while until he can share the floor with James and Davis. The dynamic duo has been sidelined due to injuries.
The Lakers hold a 30-17 record this season. They’re the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.