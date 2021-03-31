Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Andre Drummond will make his debut against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The big man is reportedly expected to play over 30 minutes a game for the Lakers.

Shams: “Drummond will start at center and play significant amount of minutes, 30+ minutes a night” Gasol is trending towards being moved out of the rotation — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 31, 2021

Drummond, 27, signed with the Lakers after finalizing a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The two-time All-Star will supplant 2019 champion Marc Gasol in the starting lineup. In fact, the Lakers may move away from Gasol in general.

The Lakers could use Drummond. The team has struggled without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are both sidelined due to injury.

Drummond is putting up 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season. He helped the Cavs stay competitive in the early part of the season before they transitioned their attention to rising star Jarrett Allen.

The Lakers hold a 30-17 record this season.