- Updated: March 30, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will be going against one of the best teams in the NBA on Wednesday night when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Luckily, it looks like the Lakers will have new acquisition Andre Drummond on the court in that matchup.
Andre Drummond says he will make his Lakers debut tomorrow against Milwaukee.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 30, 2021
Drummond was acquired by the Lakers after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The two-time All-Star should be extra fresh, as he has not played an NBA game since Feb. 12. The Cavs put him on ice at that point, as they sought to trade him.
Drummond has been a double-double machine throughout the vast majority of his NBA career, and this season is no different.
So far this season, he’s averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.
Surely, he’ll look to build off of that production in his first game in a Lakers uniform.