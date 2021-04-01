- Video: Andre Drummond suffers foot injury in Lakers debut vs. Bucks
Video: Andre Drummond suffers foot injury in Lakers debut vs. Bucks
- Updated: April 1, 2021
The much-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers debut of Andre Drummond has not gone well thus far.
Early in the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he exited the game and went to the locker room with what appeared to be a foot injury.
Andre Drummond having trouble walking to the locker room with a foot injury in his Lakers debut pic.twitter.com/qw03x6A0qS
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2021
Drummond was signed by the Lakers on Sunday after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s been expected that his defense, rebounding and, to a lesser extent, his scoring will give L.A. a much-needed boost.
The team has been without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injuries.
Prior to Drummond leaving the court, he played 14 minutes and got his feet wet as the newest member of the Purple and Gold.
He brings career averages of 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots a game to the Lakers.