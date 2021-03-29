The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling lately, mostly due to injuries, but help seems to be on the way.

Big man Andre Drummond, who was recently bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, has announced that he will be signing with the Purple and Gold by posting a picture of himself wearing a Lakers jersey on Instagram.

L.A. has been shorthanded of late, as it has been without superstar big man Anthony Davis (strained calf) for over a month and LeBron James (sprained ankle) for the past week.

Both are unlikely to return until mid-April at the earliest, although Davis is progressing and has been cleared to ramp up basketball activities.

Drummond will give the Lakers a ferocious rebounder, strong shot-blocker, overall defender and big-time finisher at or near the rim.

He is also fast and athletic, which will give him the ability to make the Lakers’ fast break even better.

With Drummond on board, L.A. will boast perhaps the best front line in the NBA once it is fully healthy. He will allow the team to tread water while both its superstars are out, and then possibly catch fire during the stretch run after both return.