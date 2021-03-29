The Los Angeles Lakers hit a home run in the buyout market when they acquired two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.

Though Drummond has yet to suit up for his new team in a game, he’s already donning some of the gear.

On Monday, the big man seemed thrilled to be in L.A. with his new squad.

Drummond started the season as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in 25 games before the team put him on ice in the hope that it would be able to trade him.

When the deadline passed without a deal getting done, both sides quickly pivoted to working on a buyout agreement.

Even before Drummond officially cleared waivers over the weekend, it was announced that he would join the Lakers.

On the season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. He’s known for his ability to dominate in the post.

Surely, that will help the Lakers now as they work to overcome the absences of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Drummond’s presence is also sure to help the Lakers in their endeavor to defend their title and repeat as NBA champs.