Big man Andre Drummond plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers on Sunday.

Drummond, 27, conducted a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers after trade deadline passed.

The Cavs hoped to net some type of asset for Drummond. However, the center’s onerous contract served as an impediment in trade talks.

On the season, Drummond is gathering 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He is still in the midst of his prime.

The two-time All-Star will provide immediate help to the depleted Lakers. The team is without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers hold a 29-17 record this season.