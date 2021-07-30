Montrezl Harrell aggressively breaks silence following news of Lakers trade

On Friday, big man Montrezl Harrell posted on social media for the first time since news broke of the Los Angeles Lakers agreeing to ship him to the Washington Wizards.

Harrell reacted in a different way on Twitter.

Blessed to make it through 24 yesterday, Blessed to see the starting of another 24 today! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 30, 2021

While Harrell opted into his player option for the 2021-22 season, he was immediately thrown into a trade.

On Thursday, the Lakers agreed to deal Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Wizards in exchange for superstar Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks.

Harrell, 27, had a capricious campaign with the Lakers last year. His tenure with the Lakers started with a ton of excitement, but his fit with the team slowly got exposed.

Yet, Harrell saw his production slightly go up in the aftermath of star big man Anthony Davis’ injury midway through the year. Then, the former Sixth Man of the Year completely fell out of the Lakers’ rotation in the playoffs.

Of course, Harrell made it clear he wasn’t thrilled about his lack of playing time in the postseason. He even sparred with fans about it on social media.

In his sole season with Lakers, Harrell put up 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per contest.