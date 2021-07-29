Report: Montrezl Harrell makes significant free-agency decision for 2021-22 season

Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell has reportedly decided to pick up his player option for the 2021-22 season.

Lakers center Montezl Harrell is opting into his $9.7M player option for next season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Harrell had reportedly been torn on whether or not to pick up the option, but it appears he has now decided to pick it up.

The 27-year-old’s name is currently included in trade rumors with the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers would acquire guard Buddy Hield in any potential trade with the Kings.

With Harrell opt-in, Lakers are able to to move toward completing a deal to acquire Kings guard Buddy Hield for forward Kyle Kuzma and Harrell, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

That trade still needs to be agreed upon, but there's been momentum toward its ultimate completion, per sources. https://t.co/9W4KRY0YXg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Last season was Harrell’s first with the Lakers, and he averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 62.2 percent shooting from the field.

In the playoffs, he only appeared in four of the team’s six games in their first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

It will be interesting to see if he ends up staying with the Lakers for next season or if he ends up being included in any potential trades.