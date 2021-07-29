   Report: Montrezl Harrell makes significant free-agency decision for 2021-22 season - Lakers Daily
Report: Montrezl Harrell makes significant free-agency decision for 2021-22 season

Montrezl Harrell Lakers Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell has reportedly decided to pick up his player option for the 2021-22 season.

Harrell had reportedly been torn on whether or not to pick up the option, but it appears he has now decided to pick it up.

The 27-year-old’s name is currently included in trade rumors with the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers would acquire guard Buddy Hield in any potential trade with the Kings.

Last season was Harrell’s first with the Lakers, and he averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 62.2 percent shooting from the field.

In the playoffs, he only appeared in four of the team’s six games in their first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

It will be interesting to see if he ends up staying with the Lakers for next season or if he ends up being included in any potential trades.