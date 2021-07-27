- Report: Montrezl Harrell is ‘50-50’ on whether to opt into player option with Lakers
- Updated: July 27, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell is reportedly split down the middle in regards to his decision on his player option for the 2021-22 season.
“Montrezl Harrell’s decision on his $9.7 million player option is considered a genuine ’50-50′ either way at this stage, multiple league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Michael Scotto.
Harrell played a large role with the Lakers in the 2020-21 regular season. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while hitting 62.2 percent of his shots.
However, in the postseason, Los Angeles didn’t trust Harrell with many minutes. He appeared in just four playoff contests and averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in the team’s first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns.
It would make a lot of sense if Harrell chose to join a team where he’d potentially be able to make a greater impact. After all, the ultimate goal for most players in the NBA is to win a title while being a key part of the run.
The Lakers will likely have to address their frontcourt situation this offseason no matter what Harrell chooses to do, but the 27-year-old’s decision will certainly be a pivotal one for the organization.