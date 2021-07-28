The Los Angeles Lakers are busy trying to bolster their roster ahead of next season.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers’ reported interest in Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield is the most likely scenario to materialize into a trade.

“Of all the scenarios for a supporting player believed to be in play, one source to the situation indicated the Hield deal — which would involve forward Kyle Kuzma and would also likely require Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell to opt in to the final year of his deal (worth $9.7 million) and be included — appears the most promising thus far,” Amick wrote.

Hield, 28, is in the middle of his prime and can definitely help the Lakers.

The guard averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 boards and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from distance last season.

As for Kuzma, he has regressed since the Lakers acquired superstar Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019. Kuzma collected just 6.3 points and 3.8 boards per game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers lost in the first round to the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs. Harrell was about unplayable in the series as he only appeared in four of the six contests.

The big man, who has a player option for next season on his contract, is reportedly unsure of what to do.