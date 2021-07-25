Report: Lakers and Kings discussing deal centered around Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma

According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in contact with the Sacramento Kings about a potential trade for shooting guard Buddy Hield. Kyle Kuzma would reportedly be a part of the deal.

“The Lakers and Sacramento Kings have discussed a deal centered around guard Buddy Hield, sources tell The Athletic,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would be involved in a potential package, per sources. The Lakers have received interest from several teams regarding Kuzma, sources said.”

Kuzma alone would presumably not be enough to acquire Hield, but the Lakers forward would likely be a key part of the package. With so much speculation about the Lakers potentially moving on from the 26-year-old, it’s no surprise to hear his name popping up in trade rumors.

Kuzma is coming off of a disappointing season. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the 2020-21 campaign, and he was even worse in the postseason as he averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 29.2 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from 3.

Hield, on the other hand, averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep during the 2020-21 season. The campaign was a slight regression from some of his previous seasons as it pertains to his scoring. In the 2019-20 season he averaged 19.2 points per game.

Hield is just 28 years old, so he still has a lot to offer. He would arguably become the Lakers’ third-best scoring option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It will be interesting to monitor the situation to see if the rumor gains any traction.