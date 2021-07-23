NBA insider says Kyle Kuzma’s ready to move on from Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may make significant changes this offseason, and if they do so, forward Kyle Kuzma may be used as trade bait.

Apparently, Kuzma himself is ready to move on from the Purple and Gold.

some other things Eric also said in regards to Kyle Kuzma & Rob Pelinka: – "Kuz sees himself on the level of Jayson Tatum" – "Rob holds no loyalty to anyone on the Lakers roster other than LeBron & AD" – "Rob has been shopping KCP & Kuz willinglyl — 🏀 (@dribblecity) July 22, 2021

When Kuzma was a rookie with the team in the 2017-18 season, fans started to fall in love with him. Despite being a late first-round draft choice, he displayed the offensive skills of a much more seasoned player.

However, he has frustrated some fans since, as his 3-point shooting and overall efficiency and production have been somewhat inconsistent.

Months ago, Kuzma agreed to a contract extension, and the amount of money he’s being paid on that extension could very well make him a somewhat attractive trade chip.

The Lakers’ biggest need this summer is a ball-handling guard who can score and make plays for others. If such a guard could be had, Kuzma could be packing his bags as a result.