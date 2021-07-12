- Montrezl Harrell goes off on Lakers fans who rip him for being unplayable due to matchup problems
Montrezl Harrell goes off on Lakers fans who rip him for being unplayable due to matchup problems
- Updated: July 12, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell was not happy with fans that claimed he is unplayable due to matchup problems.
Harrell, an undersized center, barely played in the Lakers’ playoff series this season against the Phoenix Suns after playing 22.9 minutes per game in the regular season.
In the playoffs, Harrell played just 9.8 minutes per game in the four games he appeared in while also logging two DNP-CDs.
Harrell’s future with the Lakers is up in the air, as he currently holds a player option for the 2021-22 season.
It’s hard to blame Harrell for the Lakers’ playoff loss considering he didn’t get to play much all series.
The Suns don’t utilize much size outside of Deandre Ayton, but Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was still unable to find many minutes for Harrell in the postseason.
The Lakers will likely need to convince Harrell he will have a role with the team next season if they want him to accept his player option.