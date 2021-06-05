Montrezl Harrell throws subtle shade at Lakers after seeing limited action in Suns series

Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell took to Instagram Saturday to voice his displeasure with the team over his usage in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Harrell did not appear in Game 2 or Game 3 of the Lakers’ first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns. The 27-year-old did see action in the other four games, but he averaged just 9.8 minutes per contest, which led to him contributing a mere 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Over the regular season, Harrell was a key part of the Lakers’ rotation. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while getting 22.9 minutes per contest.

Prior to this season, Harrell had spent his three most recent years with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during his tenure.

Harrell—the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year—has a player option for the 2021-22 season, and if his recent post is any indication, the big man may very well opt out and enter free agency.

If he does decide to leave the team, the Lakers would have some holes to fill in their frontcourt, as fellow big man Andre Drummond is also a free agent.