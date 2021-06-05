It appears Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson isn’t sold on point guard Dennis Schroder.

As a matter of fact, Johnson doesn’t believe the Lakers should bring him back after his disappointing performance in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

“Schroder, I don’t think he’s a Laker,” Johnson said. “That’s just my opinion. I don’t know if they’re going to sign him back or not. I don’t think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need. He had a chance to show that in this series, and to me, he failed in this series. Again, if he comes back a Laker, I’m going to support him, I’m gonna cheer him. I just don’t think he’s a Laker.”

Schroder, 27, was traded to the Lakers from the Oklahoma City Thunder before the regular season.

The point guard was reportedly coveted by four-time MVP LeBron James, who desired to play with Schroder for a while.

The international standout collected a solid 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 boards per game during the 2020-21 regular season. Schroder apparently denied a massive extension from the Lakers due to the assumption that he is set to get more money in the offseason.

However, the veteran debilitated his opportunity to look like an elite guard with his lackluster performance against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game and embarrassing showing against the Phoenix Suns in the first round. He went scoreless in the Lakers’ blowout to the Suns in Game 5.

The defending champs lost to the Suns in six games in the first round. Schroder said after the series concluded that he would like to return to Los Angeles.