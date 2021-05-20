- Kendrick Perkins says Dennis Schroder should’ve taken Lakers extension following horrible performance in play-in game
Kendrick Perkins says Dennis Schroder should’ve taken Lakers extension following horrible performance in play-in game
- Updated: May 20, 2021
After Dennis Schroder’s forgettable performance during the Los Angeles Lakers victory on Wednesday night, sports pundit Kendrick Perkins delivered a stinging shot directed at Schroder’s pending free agency.
Dennis Schroder should have taken whatever extension the Lakers offered him! Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 20, 2021
Schroder reportedly turned down a four-year contract extension worth $84 million earlier this year. Surely, his decision to do so was based on the assumption that his on-court performance would net him even more money.
However, in Wednesday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors, Schroder’s 12 points were obscured by his miserable shooting for the evening.
On the night, Schroder connected on just 3-of-14 from the field and hit on just one of his six 3-point attempts. He did contribute five assists and three rebounds, but with the Lakers facing a steep road ahead in the postseason, he can’t afford too many more games of this nature.
Perkins has been vocal in the past about the Lakers’ need for better guard play, citing their inability to acquire Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry prior to the trade deadline.
The good news for Schroder is that he’ll have a quality opportunity to wipe away Wednesday night’s effort when the Lakers begin their upcoming playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.