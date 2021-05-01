After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, NBA analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins was hard-pressed to understand how the Lakers were unable to make a deal for veteran guard Kyle Lowry.

Still can’t believe the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger to get Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline! Just saying tho…IMHO — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 1, 2021

The 35-year-old Lowry, who has spent the last nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, was actively pursued by the Lakers and other teams. However, despite reportedly making a serious bid for the veteran, the Lakers came up short and Lowry stayed with the Raptors.

In Friday night’s 110-106 home loss to the Kings, the Lakers’ starting backcourt of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for just 14 points.

The Lakers’ performance spoiled the return of LeBron James, who’s been out since leaving the March 20 game against the Atlanta Hawks with a high ankle sprain.

Falling to the Kings also dropped the Lakers to 36-27 on the year and marked their fifth loss in the last six games. The defeat also puts them in a delicate situation over the final weeks of the regular season.

The Lakers are hoping to avoid having to be part of the play-in group of teams and would much prefer to give their veteran roster some time off to prepare for the postseason.

How much Lowry could have helped the Lakers on Friday night is unknown, but coincidentally, Lowry and the Raptors will be the Lakers’ opponent on Sunday night at Staples Center