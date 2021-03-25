The Toronto Raptors reportedly turned down a massive offer from the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Kyle Lowry.

The Lakers reportedly offered Toronto Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dennis Schroder and Alfonzo McKinnie for Lowry.

I’m hearing Raptors turned down a Lakers offer of Shroeder, KCP, THT, and MicKinnie for Kyle Lowry. — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) March 25, 2021

The Lakers are looking to improve their roster with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury.

Still, trading Schroder away for an older point guard who is set to become a free agent seems like a risky move.

Toronto clearly might be seeking either more financial relief or draft capital in any Lowry deal.

The Lakers have young assets in the form of players like Horton-Tucker, but they lack draft capital due to the trade that brought Davis to Los Angeles.