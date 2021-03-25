On Wednesday, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers should not be ruled out of the sweepstakes for All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.

Now, it looks as though the Lakers should be considered one of the frontrunners to acquire him. According to a Thursday morning report, the Lakers are “seriously engaged” in trade talks for the Toronto Raptors star.

The Lakers, Sixers and Heat are seriously engaged in talks with the Raptors regarding Kyle Lowry. Sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/eLyyTMTnZq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 25, 2021

There’s no doubt Lowry would be a valuable pickup for the Lakers. He’s a veteran star who is still producing at a high level. Beyond that, he also has championship pedigree.

So far this season, Lowry is averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

If he does end up in L.A., he’ll surely play a valuable role in trying to help the Lakers defend their NBA title.