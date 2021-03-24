The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently in the mix when it comes to former NBA champion Kyle Lowry.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said as much when discussing the latest prior to the trade deadline on Thursday.

“Don’t rule the Lakers out of a Kyle Lowry trade,” he said.

The Lakers acquiring Lowry would be a wild turn of events. Of course, the Lakers have been struggling through a period of major injury concerns.

So far, they are without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Adding Lowry could help the Lakers right the ship during their absences. It would also give the Lakers yet another veteran star with championship pedigree by the time the playoffs roll around.

Lowry is certainly up there in age. Still, at 34 years old, he’s averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers acquiring Lowry would certainly be a shock, though it’s hard to argue that it would not be a welcome one.