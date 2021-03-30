The Los Angeles Lakers have been eager to sign point guard Dennis Schroder to an extension.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the veteran rejected a massive $84 million contract extension.

Windhorst: The Lakers offered Schröder $84 million over 4 years and he said no to that extension — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 30, 2021

Schroder, 27, got dealt Los Angeles from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason.

The Lakers parted ways with three-time champion Danny Green in order to get their hands on Schroder. So far, the experiment has been successful.

On the season, Schorder is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’s thrived as a starter for the Lakers.

Furthermore, the veteran has provided great production and leadership with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sidelines due to injury. The Lakers hold a 30-17 record this season.

The point guard is expected to receive big time offers in free agency.