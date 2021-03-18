The Los Angeles Lakers have benefited mightily from their offseason acquisition of guard Dennis Schroder.

However, if they want to keep him in L.A. past the 2020-21 season, they’re going to have to be willing to spend a pretty penny.

Schroder’s expected yearly salary was revealed in a recent report from Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Lakers are interesting because I think the Lakers are looking a little bit down the road too at their salary structure,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast. “Dennis Schroder they’ve got to pay him this offseason. It’s going to cost well over $20 million a year to keep him.”

According to the NBA insider, it appears that any moves the Lakers make ahead of this season’s deadline may have to do with the impending decision they will have to make on Schroder.

“I do think they would like to free up some of that money they owe down the line to put themselves in position to keep the guys they have there,” said Wojnarowski. “I think that’s kind of at the center of some of their talks here around the trade deadline.”

In his first season with the Lakers, Schroder is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

He’s also shown a tenacity on the defensive side of the court.

Surely, how Schroder performs in the playoffs this season will also impact how much the Lakers will want to pay the veteran this summer.