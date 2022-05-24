LeBron James makes desperate plea in wake of devastating school shooting at Texas elementary school

On Tuesday, an incomprehensible shooting occurred at a Texas elementary school where 14 children and one teacher were killed.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stunned and saddened by the ghastly shooting.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

The devastating incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Of course, the shooting hits close to home for James. The 37-year-old has three children who are all currently in school.

In addition, James has extensively been on the record about his thoughts on gun rights.

The four-time MVP shared his astonishment with gun laws following the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. in 2018. During that horrific episode, a bevy of high-schoolers were killed in what was one of the largest school shootings in U.S. history.

James has long been one to share his disdain with public policy he disagrees with. The veteran has exchanged barbs with former President Donald Trump, who has made his displeasure with James very clear.

In fact, Trump has thrashed James for distributing “divisive, nasty, insulting and demeaning’” rants. The Lakers star has drawn plenty of backlash for his outspoken thoughts on social justice, police brutality, racism and more.

On the court, James has struggled to elevate his team to success in the last couple years. The four-time champion averaged a monster 30.3 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field on top of 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this past regular season.

However, the Lakers were unable to make the 2022 postseason. The team is in the middle of a pivotal head coaching search.