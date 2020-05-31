LeBron James Sends Emphatic Message Amid Political Protests Across America

LeBron James isn’t done expressing his displeasure over the unwarranted killing of George Floyd.

Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted an emotionally charged response as political protests have continued to rock the nation.

The 16-time All-Star previously posted a photo on Instagram of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick side by side with another photo of the offending Minnesota police officer who had his knee on the neck of Floyd. James also shared his displeasure in the caption.

James’ latest social media post shows how the recent events have affected him, as he is one of the most vocal NBA players on political matters.

Back in 2016, James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul opened the ESPYS with a powerful message about their roles as athletes in taking part in social issues.

“Let’s use this moment as a call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence,” James said. “And most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them. We all have to do better.”

Those words ring true today as they did before, perhaps more so now that the country is in the midst of turmoil and unrest.