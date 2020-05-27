LeBron James Sends Strong Political Message Following Brutal Death of George Floyd

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did not hold back after seeing a white police officer kill George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

In fact, James posted a photo of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who used to controversially kneel in protest of social injustice and police brutality during the national anthems of San Francisco 49ers games.

James, 35, has been extremely vocal about social issues, including racism against black people, in the past.

As a matter of fact, he recently launched a diatribe at the injustice surrounding the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot down and killed by two white men in February.

When Kaepernick’s actions and rhetoric outraged millions of people around the country, James passionately stood behind the quarterback.

Now, James has raised his voice over the senseless killing of Floyd.

According to police, Floyd had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. Yet, video of the encounter blatantly portrays an officer with his knee on the helpless man’s neck for several minutes.

After the 46-year-old pleaded he couldn’t breathe, he lost consciousness momentarily.

While four police officers connected to the case were fired, there will continue to be uproar about injustice around the country.